Coronavirus outbreak dampens oil demand in China, here’s how this impacts the Nigerian economy

Oil prices continue to stray further from its early January peak of above $70 a barrel owing to oversupply in the market. The spread of Coronavirus, with a death toll of over 900 persons, has caused a fall in oil demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at BluFX Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this on Nigeria’s economy....