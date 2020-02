Federer vs Nadal: Is Africa ready for a tennis Grand Slam?

Fridays Match in Africa between two of tennis greatest players of all time showed just how hungry South Africans and the Southern African community is to host more events. Is Africa ready for a tennis Grand Slam? CNBC Africa's social media correspondent, Busi Lethole was in Cape Town and shares more details. Images shot by: Reg Caldecott and Christiaan Kotze...