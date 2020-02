How cycling could help boost tourism numbers in Rwanda’s Kivu-Belt

Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) partnered with GIZ, a German development agency, to create ‘Ride Rwanda’, a cycling event to promote Rwandan inbound tourism, especially to the Kivu-Belt Region. CNBC Africa spoke with Rene Nkurunziza, Ferwacy’s Ride Rwanda Coordinator to look at the jobs and business opportunity creation in Kivu Belt through sports tourism development.