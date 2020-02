SA’s car market stuck in reverse gear as economy falters

South Africa’s Vehicle Pricing Index for the last quarter of 2019 has revealed that South Africa’s car market remains depressed and is likely to stay this way for the foreseeable future. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more of the report and South Africa’s car market is Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa and Ghana Msibi, CEO of Wesbank Motor Division.