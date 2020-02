Wuhan City remains a ghost town as coronavirus fears increase globally

Wuhan in China has been a ghost town since its shut down following the spread of a virus which originated in a seafood market. The death toll of the coronavirus has passed the 900 toll in China and the total number of infections has risen above 37 000 globally. Joining CNBC Africa for more on what the current state of city is like is Zhou Jiaxin, a reporter from Wuhan.