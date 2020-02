Databank: Broadly stable yields expected in Ghana’s fixed income & forex market

Fiscal performance in Ghana will guide the demand and pricing conditions in the country’s fixed income market for the first quarter of the year. That’s according to Databank. Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana is scheduled to hold its next debt Issuance on the 20th of this month. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on the country’s fixed income and forex market is Courage Kingsley Martey, Senior Economist at Databank.