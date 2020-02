Ethiopian Airlines plans to build $5bn airport as part of its expansion drive

According to a senior government official, Ethiopian Airlines’ operating revenue jumped nearly 30 per cent in the year to July 31 2019, boosted by a surge in passenger numbers. Also, the airline revealed that it plans to build a $5 billion airport that could be able to handle 100 million passengers a year. Miretab Teklaye, Director of Integrated Marketing at Ethiopian Airlines joins CNBC Africa for more.