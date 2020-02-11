Is Nigeria’s Automotive Policy Bill ready to be reintroduced?

Nigeria’s National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), says stakeholders are reviewing the country’s Automotive Policy Bill and Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan in other to resend both bills to the National Assembly. Meanwhile, the NADDC says the Auto Industry attracted N360 billion worth of investments in 2019. Bambo Adebowale, Chairman of Auto and Allied Sector at the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) joins CNBC Africa to discuss the prospect of Nigeria’s Auto sector.