AU Summit 2020: “This is the year of dealing with root causes of conflicts in Africa” – One Africa’s Edwin Ikhuoria

The Interim Director of One Africa, Edwin Ikhuoria, says to silence the guns of conflict in Africa, the continent’s leaders must first deal with the root cause which is unemployment. Ikhuoria argues that if youths are employed, they will not be available to be radicalised. He discussed this and more with CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa on the side-lines of the concluded 33rd African Union Summit.