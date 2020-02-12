Kenya’s CMA to tighten regulation of coffee sales as way to combat cartels

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) will start to regulate the sale of coffee at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange, a move that seeks to curb cartels in the sector. According to draft regulations published by Treasury CS, Ukur Yatani, the Agriculture and Food Authority’s Coffee Directorate will cease to regulate the coffee sales – including the weekly auctions in Nairobi. George Bodo, Director of Callstreet Research joins CNBC Africa for more.