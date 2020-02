ARB Holdings hit by load-shedding, reports decline in H1 revenue

ARB Holdings has sited that its electrical division revenue was down by 4.5 per cent due to a lack of major infrastructure projects as well as the impact of load shedding on manufacturing and mining. Despite acquisitions such as GMC and Radiant Lighting boosting revenue irregular spending by Eskom continues to hurt the Electrical wholesaler and lighting distributor. Billy Neasham, CEO of ARB Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.