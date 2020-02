Is Africa’s automotive industry ready for e-commerce?

Across most Sub-Saharan African (SSA) markets the main elements that make up a successful e-commerce environment is still lacking - things like internet penetration, digital payment options and third party logistics delivery options aren't yet as developed here as they are globally, but these things haven't stopped the next guest from getting into the space in a big way. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO of Cars45, Etop Ikpe for more.