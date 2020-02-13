#SONA: What business, investors want

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2020 State of the Nation Address is going to be a pivotal one with both ratings agencies, investors and the business community holding their collective breaths to see whether the President would finally implement meaningful structural reforms necessary to kick-start a stagnant economy. Joining CNBC Africa to break down these expectations is Andrew Duvenage, Managing Director, NFB Private Wealth Management and Ralph Mathekga, political analyst and Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist, Investec.