This is how much retailer Italtile lost to load shedding in the last six months

Tile retailer Italtile opened the doors of 10 new stores during its interim results period with more expansion plans in the works for the next 6 months. Despite tough economic trading conditions the company’s trading profit rose steadily by 6 per cent and an interim dividend of 23 cents per share has been declared for the period. Italtile CEO, Jan Potgieter joins CNBC Africa for more.