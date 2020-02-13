Why Google is opting out of Kenyan wind plant investment

Google has cancelled plans to buy a 12.5 per cent stake in Africa's largest wind farm after delays to the project. The 310 megawatt (MW) Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya was initially set for completion 2017, after which Google had committed to buy the stake from Danish wind turbine maker Vestas.