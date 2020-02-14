How the ban on single-use plastics impacts Rwandan industries, wholesalers

In October last year, Rwanda became the first regional country to issue a complete ban on all single-use plastics. Retailers were given three months to clear their stocks and find alternatives, while industrial users and producers of single-use plastics were given a two-year deadline after which they will pay heavy fines. Also, the Meteorology Agency predicted that there is a minimal yet probable chance that desert locusts might break into Rwanda in a period of between ten to 14 days. How prepared are we? Journalist of the Newtimes Hudson Kuteesa joins CNBC Africa for more.