This new platform has potential to promote creative sector, create jobs for youth in Rwanda

Rwanda recognizes the creative industry as a key component of the country’s economic development and job creation, especially for the youth. It is estimated that the industry generate about $2.25 trillion in revenue and 29.5 million jobs globally. However, Africa gets less than 5 per cent of that share. And now, two entrepreneurs have built a new platform for creatives in Africa. Raoul Rugamba, Managing Director of Hobe Agency joins CNBC Africa for more.