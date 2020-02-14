Tracking business, market reaction to Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address

Yesterday’s sitting of the much anticipated State of the Nation address did not disappoint on the drama but many are reviewing key points made by Cyril Ramphosa such as private power production, the plan to establish a state bank and the crisis of unemployment. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the SONA address is Sanisha Packirisamy, Economist at Momentum Investments, Kwena Mabotja, Africa Director for SAP Next-Gen and a Mandela-Washington Fellow and Xolisa Nqodi, Managing Director of Shesha Tuks.