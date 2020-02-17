Could the coronavirus outbreak be the silver lining for pangolin conservation?


The coronavirus death toll has reached 1,770 in mainland China with many still in fear of the rising infection levels globally.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved