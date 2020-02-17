Dubai Expo 2020: Dubai’s young tech entrepreneurs


CNBC’s Dan Murphy caught up with some young tech entrepreneurs in Dubai to find out how they are using innovation to add value to everyday life. CNBC International filed this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved