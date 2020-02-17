Moody’s cuts SA’s growth forecast, rand takes a hit


Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved