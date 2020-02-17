‘Nigeria won’t ratify AfCFTA unless local industries are safe’ – Trade Minister Niyi Adebayo

As slated kick-off date for the AfCFTA draws closer, Nigeria’s Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, Niyi Adebayo says the country’s National Action Committee will not recommend ratification unless they are certain the trade policy will not hurt local industries. In an exclusive interview with CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole, the Minister also spoke about Nigeria’s industrial policy, and the upcoming UK-Nigeria Forum.