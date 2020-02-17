SA’s Sovereign Wealth Fund: A reality or dream?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his plan to set up a Sovereign Wealth Fund in his State of the Nation Address last week. According to analyst this move will prove difficult considering South Africa’s gloomy budget deficit and few resources to spare. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight is Neville Chester, Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers and Victoria Barbary, Director of Strategy and Communications at the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds.