How Nigeria plans to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the country


Chinese health officials say data from a new study by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the elderly and sick are more at risk. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control says intensified screening at points of entry is ongoing as means of preventing the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria. Dr. Francis Ohanyido, President of the West Africa Academy of Public Health joins CNBC Africa to discuss ways Nigeria can avert disease outbreaks.

