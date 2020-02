IATF: Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA

The biggest trade fair event in Africa, IATF brings together more professionals under one roof than any other event of its kind on the continent. This year, the theme is “Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA” focusing on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a market for goods and services across 55 countries, and paving the way for Africa to better achieve its economic and social goals....