Lighting Global: How African govts should respond to the huge demand for energy access

The Global Association for the Off-grid Solar Energy Industry, the World Bank Group’s Lighting Global program, in partnership with Kenya’s Ministry of Energy are hosting a three-day international conference of the off-grid sector. During the conference, the Global Off-grid Solar Market Trends Report provides an opportunity to step back for reflection on long-term trends, challenges, and opportunities illuminating a path forward for the sector. Itotia Njagi of Lighting Global joins CNBC Africa for more.