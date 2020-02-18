StatsSA reaches tipping point over budget freeze. Here’s how this could impact investment into the country

In just 2015 alone StatsSA had R160 million stripped from its budget and a freeze on all posts was imposed by government. Both have remained in place since then. By early 2020, the situation has reached crisis point. David Everatt, the Chairperson of the South African Statistics Council says lack of funding results in inaccurate data from Stats SA which could lead the country driving investors and business away.