The state of women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria

A recent report by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and EFInA found that lack of income, education and low trust in financial service providers are the most important drivers of financial exclusion for both men and women. The report further notes that although gender is not a driver of exclusion, the core drivers of exclusion tend to be highly gendered. Ashley Immanuel,Head of Programmes at EFInA joins CNBC Africa for more....