These are the JSE listed stocks to shot over COVID-19


The rand remains weak against the dollar after ratings agency Moody’s cut its forecast for South Africa’s economic growth, raising fear through the markets that we are due for a downgrade. The Moody’s report also cited a decrease in its growth forecast for China to 5.2 per cent as the coronavirus takes a knock on global growth expectations. Moody’s has noted the Covid-19 impact on Chinese markets but how JSE listed companies exposed to Chinese markets reacting to the epidemic, joining CNBC Africa is Jean Pierre Verster, CEO at Protea Capital Management.

