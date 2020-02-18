Uganda, Tanzania latest to be affected by locust swarms – how will this impact food security & EA economies?

Uganda and Tanzania are the latest East African economies that are being affected by locust swarms. For months, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia have been ravaged by locust swarms which have decimated crops and risk reducing economic growth, creating inflationary pressures, and increasing food insecurity in the agriculture-dependent East African region but is there cause for alarm? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Kelvin Dalrymple, the Vice President of Moody's for more on this.