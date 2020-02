High demand for Palladium and rhodium lifts Sibanye’s FY revenue

Precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater reported a group revenue increase of 44 per cent year-on-year in 2019 to R73 billion due to rising metals prices and an improved operating performance. The company also relisted on the JSE today with Sibanye Gold now trading under Sibanye Stillwater Limited. CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater, Neal Froneman joins CNBC Africa for more.