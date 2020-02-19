How this new construction technology can help deliver affordable housing in Rwanda

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), there is a global affordable housing crisis. For less wealthy nations, a mix of creative solutions is needed, if they are to get anywhere near meeting the growing demand. Now, Affordable Human Needs, an international company brings a new construction technology dubbed “Earthbag Technology” into the Rwandan house construction market place. James Ngarambe, Country Director for Affordable Human Needs joins CNBC Africa for more.