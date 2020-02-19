Nigeria to review its trade policy ahead of AfCFTA

Its 133 days until the start of trading under African Continental Free Trade Agreement, so far 54 Countries have signed up and just about 29 countries have ratified the agreement. Nigeria's Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment says this ratification will only take place if Nigeria is sure that its industries will be protected. To discuss Nigeria’s trade strategy and the journey to ratify the AfCFTA, Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory and Mansur Ahmed, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria both join CNBC Africa for more.