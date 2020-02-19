Polymer business weighs on Kap Industrial’s H1 revenues Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print Gary Chaplin, CEO of Kap Industrial Holdings spoke to CNBC Africa about the company's half-year results and restructuring. February 19, 2020RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosEmira increases dividend as vacancies fall VideosSweetgains: How climate-resilient sweet potato can help secure Africa’s food security VideosHow this new construction technology can help deliver affordable housing in Rwanda VideosBrent crude prices appreciate as rate of new COVID-19 cases fall Debates#MiningIndaba2020: Highlights Special of Africa’s Mining Indaba