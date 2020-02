AU Summit 2020: Unpacking key outcomes from the 2020 AU Summit

Africa stands on the cusp of a transformation that may forever change its fortunes for the better. The formal beginning of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area in July promises to usher in a new chapter in the continent's storied history, marking its strongest attempt yet to create the one continent promised by independence fathers such as Kwame Nkrumah. So the question is, are we there yet?...