ECIC on how to navigate cross-border risk & uncertainty


The Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa’s Chief Risk Officer, John Omollo, and spoke to CNBC Africa about the ECIC's deciding factors when assessing country risks....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved