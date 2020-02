Standard Bank seeks to bridge the SME funding gap with this innovative product

Muslim-owned businesses are estimated to contribute as much as 10% to South Africa’s GDP. This could grow exponentially if they had better access to working capital. The biggest stumbling block to them accessing capital has been a lack of Shari’ah-compliant products on the market. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Ameen Hassen, Head of Shari'ah Banking at Standard Bank....