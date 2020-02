Dubai Expo 2020: How Africa can benefit from its close ties with Dubai

Dubai-based President for SAP South Europe in the Middle East and Africa, Steve Tzikakis says Dubai is a hub and countries in Africa can benefit from the proximity with this hub as the links between Africa and Dubai can only be beneficial for companies and countries. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him to discuss how the Expo 2020 can act as a catalyst to build links between Africa and Dubai....