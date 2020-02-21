Heads of state meet to discuss economic integration of Rwanda, Uganda and Congo


In a bid to normalize ties between Rwanda and Uganda, through the fourth Quadripartite Heads of State Summit both President Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni met at Gatuna border. They were joined by Angolan President João Lourenço and his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi. The agenda of the meeting includes review and discussion of feedback from Uganda following a Note Verbale from Kigali dispatched on February 15. Joining CNBC Africa to speak on economic integration between countries in the region is Journalist Gonzaga Mugwana.

