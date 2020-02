High gold prices put shine on AngloGold’s half-year earnings

Gold mining company, AngloGold Ashanti, reported a dividend of R1.65 per share for the year-end December 2019 which is almost double from the previous year. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke to the CEO, Kelvin Dushnisky, about what shareholders can expect now that the company’s remaining South African asset has been sold.