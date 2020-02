Is Nigeria ready for a future without oil revenues?

Nigeria’s Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) says the life index for the country’s oil reserves is approximately 49 years, inherently placing a timeline on how long Nigeria can continue to generate revenue from its oil wealth. Yomi Olugbenro, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at Deloitte Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss ways Nigeria can improve its revenue sources in preparation for a future without oil.