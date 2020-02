Lanseria Airport CEO unpacks Ramaphosa’s smart city plans

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s smart city plan also known as the ‘Lanseria Airport City Mega Project’ includes the Lanseria Business Gateway which is a 24 hour smart city zone and A Three Towers Prescient. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the expansion and growth of Lanseria Airport to see this plan through is the CEO, Rampa Rammopo.