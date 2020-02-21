Rwandan leaders meet at ‘Umwiherero’ to discuss country’s development


Over the weekend around 400 leaders from local government, parastatals and the private sector headed to the Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre for the 16th annual National Leadership Retreat dubbed, Umwiherero. The four day retreat, which was chaired by the President, ended yesterday and addressed topics ranging from accountability, to health, education, agricultural productivity, exports and investments. Journalist and Researcher, Lonzen Rugira joins CNBC Africa for more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved