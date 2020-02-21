Rwandan leaders meet at ‘Umwiherero’ to discuss country’s development

Over the weekend around 400 leaders from local government, parastatals and the private sector headed to the Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre for the 16th annual National Leadership Retreat dubbed, Umwiherero. The four day retreat, which was chaired by the President, ended yesterday and addressed topics ranging from accountability, to health, education, agricultural productivity, exports and investments. Journalist and Researcher, Lonzen Rugira joins CNBC Africa for more.