#SONA 2020: President Ramaphosa re-affirms commitment to land distribution


President Cyril Ramaphosa has replied to the debate on the State of the Nation Address and has emphasised that land grabs will not be happening in the country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved