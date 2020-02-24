Load-shedding, low commodity activity weigh on Super Group’s numbers

Super Group followed the slew of negative earnings coming out of JSE-listed companies today. The logistics group's headline earnings per share decreased by just over 12 per cent to 153 cents and selected not to pay a dividend but is considering a share buyback programme. It attributed the drop to the difficult trading conditions in all the geographies within which it operates. Super Group CEO, Peter Mountford spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop and Nesan Nair, Senior Portfolio Manager, Sasfin Securities.