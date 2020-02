Decongesting Nigeria’s ports

Nigeria’s earnings from non-oil exporters fell by 37.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, that's according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). But how much of this decline can be attributed to the congested ports? Akin Laoye, Executive Director of FTN Cocoa Processors and Bamidele Ayemibo and former Export Group Chairman at Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi for more....