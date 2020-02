#GPSOPA2020: Panyaza Lesufi on plans to build 100 new schools in next ten years

"Lesufi is on his way to the school" has become a South African proverb. But as visible as the education MEC has been, the on-line registration system and the high death rate has gripped headline as 18 learners lost their lives. CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Panyaza Lesufi, on the side-lines of the State of the Province Address.