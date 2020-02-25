How fate & the economy forced this family owned business to close its doors

This week Tito Mboweni’s budget is likely to offer many words of encouragement to the entrepreneurs of the country – often seen as the salvation of the economy by the politicians. The words will be too late for one South African business that closed its doors this month after nearly half a century of sweat tears and brotherly elbow grease. The furniture makers Bakos Brothers of Johannesburg. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop filed this report.