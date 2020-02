#MeetingsAfrica2020: MTPA’s Amrita Craig on the impact of COVID-19 on tourism in Mauritius

Mauritius is one of the countries that have suspended direct flights to China due to the Coronavirus outbreak – at the ongoing Meetings Africa 2020 events in South Africa, Johannesburg, CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke to Amrita Craig, Marketer of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority about the impact that COVID-19 is having on Mauritius tourism.