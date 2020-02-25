Shoprite expects measures taken in non-SA stores to help future profitability

Shoprite's share price traded slightly weaker as it said sales growth for the first six weeks of the second half of the 2020 financial year are in line with the growth reported for this interim period to December 2019 and believes measures taken in its non-South Africa stores will help future profitability. The retailer which also increased market share and stores said it is entering into a joint venture with Equites Property Fund. Shoprite CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht joins CNBC Africa for more.